Friends and family pay their respects to Cardinal Pell

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Veterans of such events said that the congregation that assembled to bid farewell to George Pell, and to beg the Father of Mercies to take his servant into the embrace of the Trinity, was the largest they had ever seen—larger even than congregations for the diaconate ordinations celebrated there by the Pontifical North American College,” George Weigel wrote in First Things.

