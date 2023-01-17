Catholic World News

US Catholic-Lutheran dialogue participants discuss holy orders, ministry

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and the US Conference of Catholic Bishops devoted their 13th round of discussions to the “mutual exploration and learning about holy orders/office of ministry as understood in the Catholic and (ELCA) Lutheran traditions.”

