Faith is a call to service and mission, Pope tells US seminarians

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 14, Pope Francis received members of the community of the Pontifical North American College, the seminary in Rome for US seminarians.



“I want to share with you some brief reflections on three elements that I think are essential to priestly formation: dialogue, communion and mission,” the Pope said in his address. “We can see these in the passage from St. John’s Gospel about Andrew and another disciple of John the Baptist who meet Jesus, stay with him for a time and then lead others, particularly Simon Peter, to encounter the Lord (cf. Jn 1:35-42).”

