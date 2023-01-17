Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar synod fails to resolve violent row over the Mass

January 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar hierarchy, according to a local media report, reiterated its stand in support of a unified Mass.



The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy has been offered facing the people in recent decades—and the decision in favor of ad orientem worship has led to conflict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!