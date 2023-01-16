Catholic World News

Terror bombing kills 10, injures dozens in Congo

January 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bombing of a Pentecostal church in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least 10 people and injured 39 others—some gravely—on January 15. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it was done to avenge army assaults on jihadists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

