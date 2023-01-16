Catholic World News

Scottish bishops warn that ban on ‘conversion therapy’ would criminalize religious care

January 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Scotland have warned that a proposal to bar “conversion therapy” would “outlaw pastoral care, prayer, parental guidance and advice relating to sexual orientation.” Thus the legislation “would criminalize mainstream religious pastoral care,” the bishops say.



The bishops urge lawmakers to reject the advice of an “expert” panel that endorsed the proposed ban on conversion therapy. They note that existing laws already “protect all people from physical and verbal abuse.”

