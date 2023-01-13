Catholic World News

Pope to skip Ash Wednesday procession, Mass?

January 13, 2023

On January 12, Msgr. Diego Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, announced the January-February calendar of celebrations presided over by Pope Francis.

Omitted from the list of celebrations is the Ash Wednesday penitential procession and celebration of Mass at the Basilica of Santa Sabina, at which the Pontiff traditionally presides. This year, Ash Wednesday falls on February 22.

It is not known whether the omission was an oversight, or an indication that Pope Francis will not take part in the procession and Mass that day.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!