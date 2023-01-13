Catholic World News

IAEA director, Pope Francis discuss nuclear weapons

January 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 12 audience, Pope Francis received Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



“Humbled & grateful to meet @Pontifex, who highlighted #ClimateChange impacts & the danger posed by nuclear weapons,” Grossi tweeted. “I deeply appreciate his encouraging words regarding the importance of our work in promoting dialogue & solutions based on multilateral negotiations, incl in Ukraine.”



In an interview with Vatican News, Grossi lauded the Pope for his leadership in expressing concerns about the threat of nuclear war.



Referring to himself in the third person, Grossi said that “listening to the voice of the Holy Father is indispensable: that is why the director general of the agency — not only because he is Catholic — finds himself in this spiritual guidance of the Holy Father, but also because of the real strength in the world of this voice at this time of war.”

