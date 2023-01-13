Catholic World News

13 years after earthquake, Vatican newspaper draws attention to Haiti’s continued plight

January 13, 2023

On the thirteenth anniversary of the catastrophic earthquake that killed an estimated 220,000 people in Haiti, the Vatican newspaper devoted its most prominent front-page coverage on January 12 to the Caribbean nation’s plight.

The 2010 earthquake devastated the nation’s Catholic institutions, and Archbishop Joseph Miot of Port-au-Prince, then the nation’s leading prelate, was among those who died.

With the headline “Haiti: [The] Emergency Never Ended,” the article L’Osservatore Romano cited a report by an infectious disease specialist at Doctors Without Borders, as well as Pope Francis’s recent “state of the world” address.

On January 9, the Pontiff spoke of “the worrying situation in Haiti, where steps are finally being taken to address the political crisis that has been underway for some time.” Jovenel Moïse, the nation’s president, was assassinated in 2021.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!