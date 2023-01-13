Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds school policy assigning restrooms on basis of biological sex

January 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a lower court decision, the US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the school board of St. Johns County, FL, did not violate the US Constitution or Title IX when it approved a policy assigning restrooms on the basis of biological sex.



School policy also provides single-stall, sex-neutral bathrooms to students.



The policy was challenged by a girl who began to identify herself as a boy in eighth grade—as well as by the girl’s mother.



In its 7-4 decision, the court ruled that “the School Board’s bathroom policy is clearly related to—indeed, is almost a mirror of—its objective of protecting the privacy interests of students to use the bathroom away from the opposite sex and to shield their bodies from the opposite sex in the bathroom.”

