Catholic World News

In 2015 letter, Pope-emeritus spoke of rising power of Antichrist

January 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on American Conservative

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2015 letter to Slovak politician Vladimir Palko, Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI wrote: “We see how the power of Antichrist is expanding, and we can only pray the Lord will give us strong shepherds who will defend his Church in this hour of need from the power of evil.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!