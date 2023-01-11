Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell, before death, ripped ‘toxic’ and ‘incoherent’ preparation for Synod

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a blistering article for The Spectator, released on the day after his death, Cardinal George Pell denounces the preparations for the Synod on Synodality as a “toxic nightmare.”



The late Australian cardinal describes the preparatory report for the Synod as “one of the most incoherent documents ever sent out from Rome,” a document that is “couched in neo-Marxist jargon” and “hostile to the apostolic tradition.”

