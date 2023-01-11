Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal schedules hearing on former auditor’s lawsuit

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has scheduled a January 25 hearing on the wrongful-termination suit of Libero Milone, the Vatican’s former auditor.



The Vatican is, at the same time, investigating criminal charges against Milone. The two cases cover the same controversy, in which Milone—who was looking into questionable financial dealings in the Secretariat of State, was charged by Cardinal Angelo Becciu with spying, and forced to resign.

