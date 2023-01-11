Catholic World News

Church in New Zealand commits to sexual abuse changes, including mandatory reporting

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We note that exemptions [from mandatory reporting] will need to be made for some settings to protect legal, confessional, and therapeutic privilege,” New Zealand’s bishops said in anticipation of an upcoming report by the Royal Commission of Inquiry on Abuse in Care.

