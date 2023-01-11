Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox official sees Catholic conspiracy in Ukraine, says Pope is a monster and thief

January 11, 2023

Continue to this story on Bitter Winter

CWN Editor's Note: Massimo Introvigne, founder of the Turin-based Center for Studies on New Religions, reports on recent statements made by Protodeacon Vladimir Vasilik, a member of the Russian Orthodox Church’s liturgical commission.

