Support the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, USCCB urges

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, called on members of the House of Representatives to support the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO).



“Please act now to tell your representative to vote ‘Yes’ on this bill,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) stated in an action alert. “It is a horrific reality in this country that children who are fully born and living after a failed abortion can in many instances be left to die without medical attention and basic needs met.”

