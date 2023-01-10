Catholic World News

Italian populist premier meets with Pontiff

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 10, Pope Francis met for the first time with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, whose populist victory had raised concerns at the Vatican.



The Italian leader was an admirer of Pope Benedict XVI, and ordered that all Italian government buildings should fly their flags at half-staff to honor him after his death on December 31: a step that Pope Francis did not order for Vatican City.



The Italian leader told reporters that she was looking forward to the meeting with Pope Francis, hoping that she would be able to understand him better.

