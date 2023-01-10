Catholic World News

Idaho Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The Idaho Constitution does not contain an explicit right to abortion,” the court ruled in its 3-2 decision upholding the constitutionality of three pro-life laws. “Each of these laws is constitutional because it is rationally related to the government’s legitimate interest in protecting prenatal fetal life at all stages of development, and in protecting the health and safety of the mother.”

