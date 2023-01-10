Catholic World News

German priest punished by superiors for preaching against gender ideology, Synodal Way

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: New Ways Ministry, which dissents from Catholic teaching on homosexuality, praised Bishop Wolfgang Ipolt of Görlitz and Abbot Mauritius Choriol, OSB, for taking action against Father Joachim Wernersbach, OSB.



“You hear about gender and transgender, transhumanism and reproductive health, wokeness and LGBTQ, diversity and identity,” the priest had preached. “Of multiple genders and gender reassignment, plus this devastating new understanding of revelation from the Synodal Way.”



“My dear friends, even the terms are absolutely disturbing,” he continued. “They all have one thing in common: they lack beauty, they lack coherence, and they lack naturalness. They are not aligned, not in harmony with the inconceivably beautiful divine order.”

