Act to advance human fraternity and women’s rights, Pope tells Zayed Award committee

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It is important in your work to uphold the dignity of women as women’s rights are often outlined on paper, but not practiced in reality,” Pope Francis told members of the Zayed Award’s judging committee.



The award was established in the wake of the Pope’s 2019 apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, during which he and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

