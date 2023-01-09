Catholic World News

Vatican lists states with diplomatic relations with Holy See

January 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In its annual report on the Vatican diplomatic corps—timed to coincide with the Pope’s “State of the World” address—the Vatican says that there are now 183 countries that have formal diplomatic ties with the Holy See, not including the European Union and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.



There are 91 countries whose ambassadors to the Holy See are stationed in Rome, as are representatives of the Arab League, the International Organization of Migration, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

