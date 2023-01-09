Catholic World News

Pope Francis baptizes 13 babies in the Sistine Chapel

January 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 8, Pope Francis presided at the Mass of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. In areas (such as the US) where the celebration of Epiphany was transferred from January 6 to January 8, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord is transferred to the following day.

