Kansas report on sex abuse in Catholic dioceses identifies 188 clergy suspected of crimes

January 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Kansas City Star

CWN Editor's Note: Derek Schmidt, the attorney general of Kansas, has released a 21-page summary report on sexual abuse by Catholic clergy since 1950.



“The task force sent agents to Colorado to a ranch operated by the Capuchin Province where multiple offender priests reside,” according to the report. “Our agents were met by staff who informed the priests why the KBI [Kansas Bureau of Investigation] was there. The priests declined to meet with the KBI agents.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

