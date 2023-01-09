Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory shares memories of Pope Benedict

January 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory, while president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (2001-2004), met 13 times with the future Pope Benedict.

