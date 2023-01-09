Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop assesses reasons behind increased priest abductions

January 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The attacks by Boko Haram groups are part of their agenda to impose Islam and Sharia on all communities in Nigeria,” explained Auxiliary Bishop Luka Sylvester Gopep of Minna. “However, some kidnappings and killings of priests by various bandit groups in northern and southern Nigeria are largely for extortion purposes.”

