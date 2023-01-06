Catholic World News

Biden signs book of condolences at apostolic nunciature

January 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: President Biden traveled across Washington on June 5—the day of the funeral of Pope Benedict—to sign a book of condolences at the office of the apostolic nunio, the papal representative in the US.

