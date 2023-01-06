Catholic World News

Pope Benedict expected to die within a year after resigning, Archbishop Gänswein says

January 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview in which he recalled Pope Benedict’s final hours, Archbishop Georg Gänswein said that he called Pope Francis upon Pope Benedict’s death—and that the Pontiff immediately came to his deceased predecessor’s bedside.



Pope Francis had also visited the Pope Emeritus on December 28, three days before his death.



Archbishop Gänswein also revealed Pope Benedict recently told him that he had expected to live only a year beyond his 2013 resignation.



“I must say that I am the first one who is surprised that the Lord has given me more time,” he recalled the Pope Emeritus saying. “I thought a year at most, and He gave me 10!”

