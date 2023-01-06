Catholic World News

Cardinal Robert Sarah: ‘Benedict XVI, my friend’

January 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “This pope had a profound Christian sense of suffering,” Cardinal Robert Sarah, the retired Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, recalled in his French-language tribute to the late Pontiff. “He often repeated that the greatness of humanity lies in the ability to suffer out of love for the truth. In this sense, Benedict XVI is great!”

