Catholic World News

Churches and ecclesial communities represented at funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

January 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: Over 20 Orthodox and Protestant leaders—among them Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, and the head of the World Council of Churches—sent messages of condolence to the Vatican upon Pope Benedict’s death. While some of the messages were pro forma, many included personal tributes to the late Pontiff learning, prayerfulness, or deep devotion to Christ.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!