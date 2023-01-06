Catholic World News

17,000 attend St. Louis conference for Catholic college students

January 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on KSDK-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The conference, organized by FOCUS (the Fellowship of Catholic University Students), featured speakers who praised the legacy of Pope Benedict XVI.

