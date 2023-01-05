Catholic World News

American theologian reflects on Pope Benedict’s influence

January 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Roberto Imbelli, who first encountered the work of Joseph Ratzinger when he was a student in Rome during the last session of Vatican II, offers a personal reflection. Particularly interesting is his enthusiastic appraisal of one early work:





What was already evident in Introduction to Christianity is that the crisis of the post-Vatican II Church is, at its core, a Christological crisis. The transforming wine who is Jesus Christ is diluted by those who invoke him only as an inspiring model for sundry social causes, or summarily dismiss him as a barely knowable figure from the first century of the “common era.”

