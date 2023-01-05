Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen at papal funeral, but no prelates from mainland China

January 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen received permission from the Chinese government to attend the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, but no other Chinese bishop was in attendance.



In his 2007 letter to the Church in China, Pope Benedict stressed that the Church could not be subject to the control of the regime.

