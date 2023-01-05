Catholic World News

Belarus expels Catholic priest after 25 years as pastor

January 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jozef Geza, a Polish priest who has served in Belarus for 25 years, has been denied permission to remain in the country, where foreign citizens need government permission to hold religious services.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

