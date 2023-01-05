Catholic World News

Christian graves desecrated in historic Jerusalem cemetery

January 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Video footage showed “two young men — both wearing a Jewish skullcap and tzitzit, the knotted ritual fringes worn by observant Jews — breaking into the cemetery, knocking over stone crosses and smashing and stomping on tombstones, leaving a trail of debris and broken headstones,” according to the report on the desecration of the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery.

