Christians make up 88% of new US Congress

January 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In the 118th Congress, 88% of the members describe themselves as Christians, Pew Research reports.



Catholics account for 27.7% of the members of Congress (both houses) with 148 members—down from 158 in the previous session.



Protestants make up the largest religious bloc, with 297 members, or 56.7% of the total. But that number is divided among many denominations, with the 67 Baptists constituting that largest group.



There are 2 Buddhists, 3 Muslims, and 2 Hindus in Congress, along with one lawmaker who describes himself as a humanist and another who says she has no religious affiliation. Eighteen members of Congress declined to identify their religion.

