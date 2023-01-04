Nearly half of Americans suspect Covid vaccines responsible for deaths
January 04, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: A new poll by Rasmussen Reports finds that 49% of Americans believe that Covid vaccines have caused unexplained deaths, and 28% report that they personally know someone whose death they attribute to the vaccines.
Although 71% of the respondents said that they had been vaccinated, 48% said that there were reasons for concern about side effects. Another 37% attributed such fears to conspiracy theories.
