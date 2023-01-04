Catholic World News

Removal of diocesan exorcist highlights divisions in Swiss diocese

January 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The decision of Bishop Joseph Bonnemain to abolish the post of diocesan exorcist is the latest in a series of events that underline the deep divisions between liberal and traditional members of the Diocese of Chur, Switzerland.

