Cardinal Zen released to attend papal funeral

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has received permission to travel to Rome for the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI.



The Chinese cardinal, who still faces charges under China’s national-security law, was granted permission to leave the country for five days.



Cardinal Zen said that Benedict would be “a powerful intercessor in heaven.” He recalled that the late Pope’s letter to the Catholics of China was “a masterpiece of balance between the lucidity of Catholic ecclesiological doctrine and humble understanding with respect to civil authority.”

