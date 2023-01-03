Catholic World News

Restrictions on Latin Mass ‘broke Pope Benedict’s heart,’ says Archbishop Ganswein

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Ganswein, the longtime personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, says that the restrictions placed on the traditional Latin Mass by Pope Francis “hit him pretty hard.”



“I believe in broke Pope Benedict’s heart to read the new motu proprio, Archbishop Ganswein told an interviewer from Die Tagespost.



