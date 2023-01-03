Catholic World News

Christmas in Tehran: Christian woman arrested in connection with pro-Mahsa Amini protests

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In September, Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested for not wearing a hijab; she subsequently died in police custody. Her death has sparked protests in Iran (map), and Iranian police have killed at least 475 protesters.

