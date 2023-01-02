Catholic World News

Pope Francis, at Angelus, emphasizes Mary’s maternal tenderness, recalls Pope Benedict

January 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On January 1, Pope Francis delivered his Sunday Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square (video). The Pontiff began his address with a tribute to his late predecessor.



“The beginning of the new year is entrusted to Mary Most Holy whom we celebrate today as Mother of God,” he said. “At this time, let us invoke her intercession especially for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who left this world yesterday morning. Let us all join together, with one heart and one soul, in thanking God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church. We saw recently on TV, the Sua Immagine program, all that he did and the life of Pope Benedict.”



(Pope Francis was apparently to a television special on Pope Benedict. The show aired on Italy’s public television network on December 31, the date of his death.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!