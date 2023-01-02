Catholic World News

Rejection of foster parent applicants over their views on homosexuality violates Australian law, tribunal rules

January 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Byron and Keira Hordyk, members of the Free Reformed Churches of Australia, applied to a nonprofit agency to become emergency foster parents of children younger than five years of age. Their application was rejected after they stated that they “believe that same-sex relationships are sinful and that people who feel same-sex attraction must fight the sin in order to live in conformity with the Commandments.”

