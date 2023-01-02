Catholic World News

US bishops’ religious liberty chairman troubled by proposed revision of HHS conscience rule

January 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On December 29, the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights issued what it called a “new strengthened conscience and religious nondiscrimination proposed rule.”



“While the proposed revision to the Conscience Rule will need time to digest, I am troubled by its implications that desire for abortion and other procedures can override rights of conscience,” warned Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee for Religious Liberty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

