Catholic World News

Benedict’s condition ‘stationary,’ Vatican reports

December 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican spokesman described the medical condition of Pope-emeritus Benedict as “stationary” on December 30, reporting that the retired Pontiff had a restful night and participated in the celebration of Mass in the morning.



The retired Pope is under the care of his personal physician, in his room at the Mater Ecclesiae residence. There are no plans to move him to a hospital.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!