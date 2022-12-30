Catholic World News

Polish archbishop criticizes presidential veto in Christmas sermon

December 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Under pressure from protests, President Andrzej Duda of Poland has vetoed a bill whose purpose was to to protect students from LGBT indoctrination. In his homily at Midnight Mass, Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski of Kraków, Poland’s second-largest city, criticized the veto.

