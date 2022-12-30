Catholic World News

Indonesian president makes unannounced Christmas visit to cathedral, calls for tolerance

December 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The visit to a cathedral by Indonesian President Joko Widodo is significant because Indonesia has more Muslims than any other nation. The Southeast Asian nation of 275 million (map), the world’s fourth most populous, is 80% Muslim and 12% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!