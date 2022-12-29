Catholic World News
Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemns the storming of its land by Israeli radical group
December 29, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On December 27, Israeli settlers seized land owned by the Greek Orthodox Church in Silwan (Siloam).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
