Japanese prelate says dialogue, not counter-strike capacity, is key to peace

Catholic World News

December 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo responded Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s overhaul of Japan’s defense strategy.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!