Catholic World News

Leading UN human rights official meets with Pontiff

December 29, 2022

Continue to this story on @FVillegasARG

CWN Editor's Note: Argentine diplomat Federico Villegas, the 2022 president of the United Nations Human Rights Council, met briefly with Pope Francis during his December 28 general audience—and subsequently offered warm words of praise to the Pope for “for acknowledging the important work” of the UN body.

