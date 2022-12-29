Catholic World News

Papal message to Taizé youth: Amid war in Europe, ‘opt for trust in God’

December 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State, has written a message in the Pope’s name to the young people who are participating in the 45th Taizé European meeting in Rostock, Germany.



The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940.

